Give us at least 45 days before films go to streaming platforms, say theater owners

Movie theaters are pushing back against the shrinking window between theatrical releases and home viewing.

Cinema United, the trade organization representing theater owners, is advocating for a minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical run for all films.

The group argues this move is crucial to revitalizing box office numbers, which continue to lag behind pre-pandemic figures.

Speaking at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Cinema United president and chief executive Michael O'Leary emphasized the negative impact of shorter theatrical windows.

"Shorter windows reduce the number of people that head to the theater in the opening weeks of a release," O'Leary said, highlighting the industry's concern that early home availability cannibalizes potential theatrical revenue.

open image in gallery Michael O'Leary, president and CEO of Cinema United, speaks during a Lionsgate presentation at CinemaCon ( REUTERS )

The push for a longer exclusive window represents the latest effort by cinemas to adapt to changing viewing habits and draw audiences back to the big screen.

"It hits the bottom line, and in many cases, undermines the ability of medium- or smaller-budget movies to build an audience or even get off the ground," he added.

The issue has caused friction between theater owners and media companies in the past.

It used to be standard practice that movies played in only in theaters for 90 days or more.

The rise of streaming and the pandemic led media conglomerates to reduce that period. Today, a film can become available to stream at home - for a fee - as soon as 17 days. The time period varies for each title.

In 2024, U.S. and Canadian box office receipts totaled $8.6 billion, 25 per cent below the pre-pandemic heights of $11.4 billion in 2019.

Theater operators said their business would benefit from a consistent timeline, and they want studios to stop advertising the date a movie will be accessible at home while it is on the big screen.

"One of the most important things is to not announce the streaming date while we're still playing the movie," said Bob Bagby, president and CEO of the B&B Theatres chain. "That confuses consumers."

Hollywood studios have shortened theatrical windows to make money with at-home streaming rentals. They argue that many films have collected most of their box office dollars within a few weeks. Streaming service Netflix NFLX.O puts only a small number of its films in theaters for a short period.

On Monday, Sony 6758.T film executive Tom Rothman told the CinemaCon crowd that "Sony will work with you" on setting windows and on pricing flexibility, though he offered no specifics.

"If theaters and studios manage for the long term and do the right thing, the future will be grand," said Rothman, the chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment's Motion Picture Group.