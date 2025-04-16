MrBeast fans left outraged and demanding refunds after Las Vegas event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Furious MrBeast fans who forked out $1,000 for an experience billed as “unforgettable” were left demanding a refund—even the YouTube star apologized and admitted the event was “definitely” subpar.

Diehard subscribers of the American YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, gathered at Resorts World Las Vegas for “The MrBeast Experience” between Sunday and Tuesday.

It included a three-night stay at the hotel, a “mystery bag” full of “exclusive” Mr. Beast merchandise, and a $10,000 gift voucher for one lucky guest.

The promise of meet-and-greets, mini-games, and photo opportunities left little to be desired, Theresa Metta, who traveled from Arizona to Las Vegas for the highly anticipated partnership with her mother, told local CBS affiliate KLAS.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get any of that,” she added.

open image in gallery Theresa Metta, who traveled from Arizona, voiced her complaints about The MrBeast Experience ( 8 News Now/YouTube )

Guests said they camped out in their hotel rooms for days, eagerly awaiting a shipment they were informed would be delivered to their door.

When the elusive package finally arrived, guests were underwhelmed.

“I was told to wait in my room for two days for a package to come, so I legit spent two days in my room for a package to come, and it was a box of chocolates,” Metta said.

“It had kids’ shorts, an extra small shirt, a hat, and a medium shirt,” she said. “If you go to MrBeast's store to their merchandise right now, all this stuff is on clearance for $9. We were told we’d get exclusive merch. Obviously, that’s not the case.”

Video footage and photographs shared by the X account Random Access showed a group of disgruntled guests gathering in the hotel’s foyer to voice their grievances.

“When I go to the Tom Brady experience in Boston, Tom Brady’s there,” a mother who accompanied their child to the event told Resorts World Las Vegas CEO Alex Dixon. “These kids, these young adults, these influencers, they wanted to see Jimmy.”

She also criticized the hotel for its high prices, claiming she paid $63 for a cocktail and had booked a $200 massage treatment.

Another guest told the station that the hotel allegedly compensated the guests with a $50 food and beverage voucher that could be redeemed at two outlets on site.

open image in gallery Guests staying at Resorts World Las Vegas gathered to grill CEO Alex Dixon on Tuesday ( 8 News Now/YouTube )

“This experience has been nothing short of horrible,” she added.

Another guest, David Yacksyzn, told FOX5 that the $50 voucher would be enough for one drink because “it’s a very expensive resort.”

“They gave us an experience, alright, a real bad one,” he added.

In a tweet, a fan told Donaldson about the gift bag he received, which contained clothes in a mishmash of sizes, including a small T-shirt, a large hoodie, and extra-small shorts, which he described as “weird.”

“This definitely isn't the experience we hoped they'd deliver,” Donaldson responded on X.

“My team's already on it—I'd love to personally make it up to you and anyone else by inviting everybody affected to tour my actual studio! Can't wait to meet you all, and my team is reaching out to everyone.”

The MrBeast Experience event page was subsequently removed from the Resort World Las Vegas Website.

The Independent has contacted Resort World Las Vegas and the MrBeast team for more information.