Nurse crushed in MRI machine freak accident

MRI’s magnetic force pulled the bed and nurse into the machine

Holly Hales
Tuesday 31 October 2023 05:41
Comments
A nurse has suffered severe injuries after she was crushed in a freak accident with an MRI machine.

The horror incident took place in February and was recorded in a recently released OSHA investigation involving Redwood City Medical Center in Redwood, California.

According to the report, the MRI’s magnetic force caused the bed to be “pulled uncontrollably” into the machine.

Nurse Ainah Cervantes became pinned between the bed and the machine, suffering crushing injuries, according to KTVU.

“I was getting pushed by the bed,” she said, according to a report obtained by the news channel.

“Basically, I was running backwards, If I didn’t run, the bed would smash me underneath.”

Findings by the California Department of Public Health revealed the hospital ‘failed to provide radiologic services in a safe manner’

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ms Cervantes’ injuries included a severe laceration that required surgery to fit two screws.

The patient fell off the hospital bed during the incident but was otherwise unharmed.

Findings by the California Department of Public Health revealed the hospital “failed to provide radiologic services in a safe manner”.

