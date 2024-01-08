MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan leaves network month after show was axed

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Journalist Mehdi Hasan announced on Sunday that he would be parting ways with MSNBC.

The network announced last year that it would be ending his late-night opinion show.

“I’ve decided that it’s time for me to look for a new challenge,” he said during the final episode, which aired Sunday. “Tonight is not just my final episode of ‘The Mehdi Hasan Show.’ It’s my last day with MSNBC. Yes, I’ve decided to leave.”

Hasan's show — which was well known for its fiery interviews with politicos — was slated for cancelation as part of a broader shakeup at MSNBC. Ayman Mohyeldin's show will be extended by an hour into Hasan's old time slot, according to The Hill.

The show's cancellation was announced at a time when Hasan was criticising Israel for killing civilians while fighting Hamas in Gaza.

Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna suggested cancelling Hasan's show was "bad optics" for MSNBC, pointing out the news came "at a time when [Hasan] is vocal for human rights in Gaza with the war ongoing."

Hasan initially said he intended to stay with the network to appear as an on-camera analyst and to fill in as a host on other shows. It is unclear what prompted the change of heart.

“It’s been an absolute blast during this live show on MSNBC for the past three years with an amazing team of producers behind me,” Hasan said. “And with all of you watching at home, it’s been a privilege. It’s been a pleasure. But as we begin 2024 with an election coming, a war still ongoing and too many Trump trials honestly to even keep track of, and with this show going away, I’ve decided that it’s time for me to look for a new challenge.”

Prior to his stint at MSNBC, Hasan worked for Al Jazeera English and hosted a podcast at The Intercept.

Hasan started with MSNBC in 2021.