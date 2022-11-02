Michigan State football players likely to be charged over post-game brawl, coach says

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Michigan State University football players involved in a post-game tunnel fight will likely face criminal charges, according to the University of Michigan’s head coach.

Jim Harbaugh told reporters that two of his players, Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows, suffered injuries in the violence that unfolded after the game on Saturday.

Michigan State has suspended four players following the “unacceptable” fight after the state rivals played at Michigan Stadium.

“There needs to be accountability, there needs to be a full, thorough, timely investigation,” Harbaugh said.

“I can’t imagine this will not result in criminal charges. The videos are bad, and it’s clear what transpired. It seems very open and shut. As they say, watch the tape.”

And he added: “I’m coming from this from the perspective of being a parent, and these young men are entrusted to me by their families and to our program.

“And we have the responsibility to each player to treat them like our own, and I take that responsibility very seriously.”

Green’s lawyer, Tom Mars, told CNN that his client and his family intended to press criminal charges “for the vicious assault.”

He said that his client suffered a concussion and cuts after being punched and hit with a helmet in the fracas.

“When college football players brutally attack a member of the opposing team with their helmets, resulting in the player suffering a concussion and other injuries, an apology won’t suffice,” Mr Mars said.

“There has to be severe consequences for this kind of misconduct.”

The suspended Michigan State players; Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young, will not play until the completion of investigations by the universities, law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference.