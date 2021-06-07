At least 16 people were injured after a city bus crashed into a residential building in Brooklyn , New York .

Authorities say that at about 2pm on Monday, the MTA bus smashed directly into a three-story brownstone in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. Miraculously, no one was killed.

Fire department officials said that 16 people sustained “minor or moderate” injuries, and 13 of them went to a hospital.

At the time of the crash, no one was on the bottom floor of the building, which residents say is used as a doctor’s office. At least two people, however, were on the third floor.

“I just heard screeching sounds and then I heard a really really loud crunching sound,” a tenant named Elana told NBC New York . “It’s a little crazy, but it’s not the craziest thing. I’m grateful to be alive.”

Craig Cipriano, president of MTA Bus, said the transit authority is investigating the crash. So far, he said, no evidence has emerged that the bus was moving at a high speed, or that there was a mechanical issue.

He said the driver is 55 years old, and has worked for the MTA for 13 years without any serious accidents. He was not seriously injured.

Engineers from the New York City Department of Buildings are inspecting whether the building is still structurally stable.