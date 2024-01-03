Jump to content

Multiple state capitol buildings evacuated after bomb threats

An email stated that bombs had been placed in state capitols across the country

Michelle Del Rey
Wednesday 03 January 2024 17:13
<p>FILE - The Kentucky Capitol is seen, April 7, 2021, in Frankfort, Ky. Kentucky Democrats took their legal fight to the state's highest court on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in challenging Republican-drawn boundaries for state House and congressional districts. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)</p>

FILE - The Kentucky Capitol is seen, April 7, 2021, in Frankfort, Ky. Kentucky Democrats took their legal fight to the state's highest court on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in challenging Republican-drawn boundaries for state House and congressional districts. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Multiple state capitol buildings across the country have been evacuated after officials received bomb threats via email to the offices of their secretaries of state.

In Kentucky, state legislators were evacuated one day after the start of their legislative session, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

It appeared that state officials received the same email that was distributed to other secretaries of state. The email reportedly stated that bombs had been placed in state capitols throughout the US, though the contents of the message have not been revealed by authorities.

In a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Gov Andy Beshear, confirmed that everyone inside the building was safe but noted that Kentucky State Police had ordered the evacuation of all individuals.

He said the agency is “aware of similar threats made to other officers across the country.” Michigan, Connecticut, Georgia and Mississippi also issued evacuations at their state capitol buildings on Wednesday morning. However, it’s not clear how many state offices received the threats.

Mr Beshear added: “We thank our first responders for their quick response and we will provide more updates.” Kentucky lawmakers began their legislative session on Tuesday January 2, as did lawmakers in Mississippi.

In Connecticut, the state capitol in Hartford was briefly shut for an inspection and then reopened after officials determined the building to be safe, according to the Greenwich Time. Lawmakers were not in session when the threat was received. The Connecticut Capitol is currently undergoing a $54m renovation project.

The newspaper reported that the state is working with federal partners to investigate the matter.

