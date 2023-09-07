Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pilot who made headlines last year after his plane crashed in the Amazon rainforest leaving him stranded for 13 days, has died in a second crash.

Otávio Augusto Munhoz da Silva was 38 when he died last week after his aircraft crashed in Mucajaí, Roraima, Brazil.

The incident occurred on Monday 28 August near the border with Venezuela – 214km from the capital, Boa Vista, Jam Press reported.

According to authorities, the plane he was piloting crashed in the city of Pacaraima, in a forested area.

The body of Munhoz da Silva, originally from Paraná, was reportedly found on Friday 1 September.

His cousin, Alexandre Munhoz, told local media the body was underwater for five days, and that the deceased’s mother is “suffering a lot”.

According to the family, Munhoz da Silva was a private pilot and worked with air taxis in the Boa Vista region.

In the incident last year, Munhoz da Silva had to walk for 13 days through the dense forest after the crash, before being found.

After recovering, he returned to the air to continue his work until his death.

The Civil Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

Munhoz da Silva will be buried in his hometown of Londrina.