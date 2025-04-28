Massive mural found intact on World War II ship that sank in 1942

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An ocean mapping expedition conducted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explored the resting site of the World War II aircraft carrier USS Yorktown (CV-5) and found that a mural painted inside the ship was still intact after nearly 83 years underwater.

Shortly after the Battle of Midway, an already crippled USS Yorktown was hit by a torpedo attack from a Japanese submarine. The damage was significant enough that the US Navy deemed repairs impossible and the ship sank in the Pacific.

The sunken aircraft carrier was rediscovered in 1998 by oceanographer Robert Ballard.

The NOAA's exploration team explored the ship's hangar deck and discovered a mural, titled "A Chart of the Cruises of the USS Yorktown," painted on the wall of one of the ship's elevator shafts.

Before the explorers rediscovered the painting, it had only been partially visible in historical photos of the ship.

The 42 by 12-foot mural displays a world map that tracks the various voyages the ship undertook during its time in service.

open image in gallery The lights of remotely operated vehicle Deep Discoverer illuminate the hand-painted mural, "A Chart of the Cruises of the USS Yorktown," during an expedition dive on April 19, 2025. ( NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue )

The hand-painted artwork wasn't the only surprise awaiting the explorers in the depths of the Yorktown; the NOAA team also found an old car in the aft hangar of the ship.

According to NOAA, the vehicle is a 1940-1941 Ford Super Deluxe "Woody," colored black. The words "SHIP SERVICE_NAVY" are written on part of its front plate.

NOAA researchers believe the car may have been used by Rear Admiral Frank Jack Fletcher, Captain Elliott Buckmaster, or other crew for conducting business while the ship was in foreign ports.

open image in gallery NOAA researchers believe they found a 1940-41 Ford Super Deluxe Woody in the hangar deck of USS Yorktown. Visible in this image are rectangular rear windows, chrome detail on the fenders, a split windshield, parking lights above the headlights, and a chrome bumper ( NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue )

open image in gallery This image of an automobile on USS Yorktown first discovered during the April 19 dive and further explored on April 20 shows the car's boxy shape, canvas top, chrome bumper, and spare tire on the back ( NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue )

The car's existence on the ship is something of a curiosity. In May 1942, the Yorktown was severely damaged by Japanese aircraft in the Battle of the Coral Sea, after which it sailed back to Hawaii, where it stayed in dry dock at Pearl Harbor for two days for rapid repairs before it went to participate in the Battle of Midway.

During the battle, the Yorktown was again damaged by Japanese aircraft, and developed a list to its port side — meaning the ship began to lean to one side — at which time the crew jettisoned much of its heavy equipment, like aircraft and anti-aircraft guns.

But they didn't jettison the car. The reasons for keeping the car onboard the ship at a time when even anti-aircraft guns and airplanes were being tossed over may remain a mystery.

The NOAA's dive also found the first underwater examples of the aircraft on the Yorktown that had been jettisoned during the Battle of Midway.

open image in gallery The battered wreckage of a Douglas SBD Dauntless dive bomber with legible markings on the fuselage beneath the gunner's ring mount (center of frame) and another "5" visible on the upper surface of the right wing (bottom). It is currently believed this aircraft is one of two battle-damaged planes from USS Enterprise's Bombing Squadron Six that landed aboard Yorktown following their successful attack on the Japanese carrier Kaga ( NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue )

While exploring a heavily obstructed elevator shaft, the NOAA's remote vehicle entered a hangar and found the remains of at least three Douglas SBD Dauntless dive bombers.

Records from the battle note that the Yorktown recovered a pair of aircraft from the USS Enterprise that had been barely damaged. The aircraft were moved down onto a hangar deck and later suffered fire damage when Japanese bombs hit the Yorktown.

Research is still ongoing to determine if the airplanes found in the hangar are those recovered from the Enterprise.

Other parts of various aircraft were also located among the wreckage.

open image in gallery While exploring the wreck of USS Yorktown during Dive 06 of the mission and mapping expedition, NOAA researchers imaged this colorful red jellyfish, which the explorers believe may be a new species ( NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue )

In addition to the remnants of battle, the NOAA may have also discovered a new species of jellyfish. The dive team encountered a small, bright red and white jellyfish, though it is unclear if it's a new or an existing species.

Tubeworms and anemones were also found attached to the ship's hull. Sunken ships often provide structures for undersea life to attach and grow onto.

In 2023, the site of the Yorktown's wreck was designated as a Site of Extraordinary Character by the US Navy.