A Texas man is accused of beating his wife to death with an iron and now faces murder charges.

Chance Zane Chavez, 34, who was covered in blood, surrendered to police after officers were called to his home about a suspicious event on Wednesday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, a neighbor called authorities after Chavez rang their doorbell, covered in blood. The neighbor said Chavez had told him something tragic had just happened in his home.

When cops arrived, they found Chavez standing in the doorway to his residence with his hands up.

Authorities said he had blood on his arms, legs and clothes. Following a search of the house, officers found Chavez’s wife, Kristen Chavez, unresponsive in a bedroom.

open image in gallery Chance Zayne Chavez, 34, is accused of beating his wife to death with an iron in Houston ( Houston PD )

The 32-year-old had suffered blunt force trauma to her body and was pronounced deceased by paramedics, the force said.

Fox26 reports, per police sources, that Chavez had hit his wife multiple times with an iron.

There were no details on what led to the alleged attack or possible motive for the suspected homicide. Police continue to investigate the case.

Chavez was arrested, subsequently charged and booked into the Harris County Jail. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Neighbors told KHOU 11 that the couple had been living in the home for just over a year, and that the horrific incident was unexpected.

"It saddens me because she was extremely friendly," one told the outlet. "They didn't get into arguments or anything like that in front of us. They never looked like there was tension. There never looked like something could be wrong."