Watch live: Former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues

Watch live as Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues on Tuesday (7 February).

The former attorney’s financial crimes are expected to be presented to the jury, after judge Clifton Newman ruled that the evidence of alleged financial fraud can be considered by the jury with regards to its role in establishing a motive.

Mr Murdaugh is accused of shooting dead his wife Maggie and son Paul on the family’s vast hunting estate in Islandton, South Carolina, on 7 June 2021.

He is also facing around 100 charges for stealing $8 million in settlement money from clients at his law firm.

Yesterday, the caretaker of Mr Murdaugh’s mother took the stand and cast doubts on his alibi on the night of the murders.

Shelly Smith said that he showed up late at his parents’ home that night and stayed for only 20 minutes.

Days later, she said he told her to say he had been there for 30 to 40 minutes.