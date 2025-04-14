Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anonymous hackers in Silicon Valley reprogrammed crosswalk signals in various locations with the voices of tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Video circulated online showed the tongue-in-cheek, and apparently AI-generated prank messages being played at various locations after pedestrians pushed the buttons to cross the road.

“Hi, this is Mark Zuckerberg, but real ones call me the Zuck,” one crosswalk says.

The voice then adds: “You know, it's normal to feel uncomfortable or even violated, as we forcefully insert AI into every facet of your conscious experience, and I just want to assure you, you don't need to worry, because there's absolutely nothing you can do to stop it. Anyway, see ya.”

Members of the public reported the hacking of crosswalks at locations in Redwood City, Menlo Park and Palo Alto, in the Bay Area.

open image in gallery The voice of Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg could be heard at various crosswalks in Silicon Valley, reassuring pedestrians that there was ‘nothing they could do’ to stop the insertion of AI into their daily lives ( AP )

The AI-generated Musk can be heard asking if people will be his friend and promising to give them one of his Tesla Cybertrucks in return.

"This is Elon Musk. Welcome to Palo Alto, the home of Tesla Engineering,” the voice says.

“They say money can't buy happiness. I guess that's true. God knows, I've tried, but it can buy a cyber truck, and that's pretty sick, right? F*** I’m so loaded.”

In another video, the AI-generated Musk voice says: “You don’t know the level of depravity I would stoop to just for a crumb of approval… I mean, let’s be real, it’s not like I had any moral convictions to begin with.”

open image in gallery The AI-generated Musk can be heard asking if people will be his friend and promising to give them one of his Tesla Cybertrucks in return ( Getty Images )

City officials were quick to act, with all sound being shut off at the affected crosswalks by Saturday morning in Palo Alto.

Spokesperson Meghan Horrigan-Taylor told local outlet Palo Alto Online that it had been determined that 12 downtown intersections had been impacted and subsequently had the voice feature disabled.

“Other traffic signals in the City were checked and the impact is isolated,” Horrigan-Taylor said. “Signal operations are otherwise unaffected, and motorists are reminded to always exercise caution around pedestrians.”

It is unclear what the motive behind the prank was.