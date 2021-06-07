Man charged in ‘targeted’ attack against Muslim family that left four dead

A 20-year-old truck driver was charged with four counts of murder after a hit and run in Canada police allege was a “planned, premeditated act” against a family due to their Muslim faith.

Police in London, Ontario said that terrorism charges were also possible against Nathanial Veltman.

"There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act and that the family was targeted because of their Muslim faith," Detective Inspector Paul Waight said at a press conference on Monday.

Mr Veltman is also charged with one count of attempted murder in connection to a nine-year-old boy who survived with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Four members of the boy’s family died when they were struck by a pick-up truck while walking along Hyde Park Road in Northwest London at about 8.40 pm local time, including a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, and a 15-year-old girl.

"This is a devastating loss of four members of our community," police Chief Steve Williams said.

He added that investigators believe it was an intentional act “based on information collected during the course of the investigation.