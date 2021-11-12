Myanmar court sentences US journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in jail

Fenster was also found guilty of contacting illegal organisations and violating visa regulations

Shweta Sharma
Friday 12 November 2021 05:58
(Independent)

US journalist Danny Fenster has been sentenced to 11 years in jail by a Myanmar military court for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information, lawyer of the journalist said on Friday.

Fenster, who was the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was also found guilty of contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations, lawyer Than Zaw Aung said.

More follows

