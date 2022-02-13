MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is sending pillows to protesting Canadian truckers

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has announced plans to send pillows to Canadian truckers protesting vaccine mandates.

The Trump-supporter and businessman, who is being sued by Dominion Voting Machines for $1bn over his claims that the company rigged the 2020 election, said in an interview that he supported the ‘freedom convoy’ truckers and would be sending them pillows.

“All of our employees are busy making pillows right now for the truckers in Canada,” Mr Lindell said in an interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network on Saturday. “We’re going to try and get them through. I’m not going to say what day or you know there will be obstructionists.”

“We’re gonna get these brave truckers, and it’s going on around the world now. It’s amazing. We’re winning,” he added.

Mr Lindell is the latest in a series of right-wing figures to back the anti-vaccine-mandate protest in Canada, with Republican Senator Rand Paul recently saying that he supported a US-version of the protest and hoped people blockaded Washington DC and the Super Bowl.

“I’m all for it. Civil disobedience, civil disobedience is a time-honored tradition in our country from slavery to civil rights to you name it. Peaceful protest, clog things up, make people think about the mandates,” Mr Paul said in an interview with The Daily Signal.

“And some of this, we started. We put mandates on truckers coming across the border from Canada so then they put mandates on, and the truckers are annoyed. They’re riding in a cab by themselves, most of them for eight, 10-hour long hauls, and they just want to do what they want to do. It’s their own business.”