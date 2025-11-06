Far-right podcaster sues MyPillow’s Mike Lindell after $3 million loan goes unpaid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Far-right podcaster Joe Oltmann is suing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, alleging that he failed to repay a $3 million loan.

Oltmann, who hosts the Conservative Daily podcast, claims in the lawsuit that Lindell secured a $3 million loan from his Villa Pine Drive LLC in August 2023 but didn’t pay him back three months later as promised.

“Plaintiffs have made several requests for payments from Defendants since the initial breach to no avail,” the November 3 complaint, obtained by Colorado Newsline, claims.

In November 2024, Lindell came to a settlement with Oltmann and agreed to make daily payments of $10,300 toward the delinquent loan balance but the payments never arrived, according to the lawsuit. The filing also names Lindell’s company, MyPillow, as a defendant.

Lindell, known as the “MyPillow Guy,” and Oltmann spread baseless conspiracy theories about widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

open image in gallery Far-right activist and podcaster Joe Oltmann is suing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for allegedly not repaying a $3 million loan ( Conservative Daily / YouTube )

Oltmann founded the far-right activist group, Faith Education Commerce, or FEC United, that spreads conspiracy theories and participates in activities related to disinformation and anti-democracy, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. He gained a following in conservative circles during protests against Covid lockdowns in 2020, according to the report.

After the 2020 election, won by Democratic candidate Joe Biden, Oltmann began to make unsubstantiated claims to have infiltrated an “Antifa conference call.”

He alleged, without evidence, that during the call, he heard Dominion Voting Systems employee Eric Coomer vow to rig the election against Donald Trump.

Oltmann’s claims were then amplified by Lindell to members of Trump’s inner circle who latched onto the conspiracy theory in the weeks leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Oltmann and Lindell were later sued by Dominion and Coomer for defamation. A Colorado jury awarded Coomer $2.3 million in damages from Lindell earlier this year.

open image in gallery MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, pictured at the White House in July ( AP )

Dominion’s case against Lindell is still pending as is the defamation suit filed by Coomer against Oltmann, according to the report.

Oltmann’s lawsuit against Lindell seeks repayment of the full settlement amount, or the transfer of title to several properties in Minnesota and Texas that Lindell used as collateral for the loan. The podcaster is also seeking further monetary damages and attorney fees.

When asked to comment on the lawsuit by The Independent, Lindell said he was unaware of it, and currently traveling.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Oltmann for comment.