A man has been arrested for attempting to cut off someone’s nose with a samurai sword.

Peter Michael Anthony Tighe, 36, was arrested on Saturday morning for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He is being held on $15,000 bail at the J Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County.

Police say that he almost sliced through another man’s nose with the traditional Japanese sword after he kissed one of Tighe’s family.

Peter Michael Anthony Tighe, 36, has been arrested after cops say he almost cut off a man’s nose for kissing his relative ( Horry County Sheriff’s Office )

Police say Tighe confronted the victim after he kissed the relative in a Circle K parking lot. Tighe became enraged and started swinging the long, thin sword around.

“[The victim] had a large piece of skin flapped off his nose and was hanging,” according to a police report. The victim also sustained a cut above his left eye. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Tighe was found near the convenience store and taken into custody by police. The report noted that the defendant “is always carrying unique knives/weaponry”.

According to Horry County records, Tighe has previously been arrested on charges of assault, assault and battery in the third-degree; and malicious injury to personal property or value and trespassing.