Connecticut fire: Marina overtaken by windy ‘inferno,’ residents forced to evacuate

A fire at a marina in Mystic, Connecticut, left two buildings and a boat destroyed and residents in the neighborhood fleeing their homes, according to local reports.

Firefighters from several area departments descended on Seaport Marine in Mystic to battle the blaze late Sunday night.

Mystic Fire Chief Anthony Manfredi Jr told Fox News that the fire was made more dangerous by strong southerly winds that stoked the flames in the direction of responding firefighters and nearby residences, which drove some concerned residents from their homes.

A local businessowner told Fox61 his employees were in the area when the fire broke out and described it to him as an "inferno."

The Independent has reached out to the Mystic Fire Department for comment.