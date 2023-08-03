Nacho cheese floods highway after scores of cans tumble from truck

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

People driving on Interstate 30 in Arkansas did not have a grate start to their day, as they were stuck in a traffic jam caused by a truck spilling nacho cheese cans across the highway.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) wrote on 1 August on Facebook, “Taco Tuesday, anyone? A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled today on I-30 west near Prescott.” They added, “Things are all clear now and traffic is moving.”

In a statement to The Independent, the ARDOT explained that two trucks crashed into one another: “Crews used a Bobcat with a blade to push the cheese to the side of the road, then put sand on the road to keep it from being slick. All was clear within a few hours.”

ARDOT also confirmed that the brand of cheese was Rico’s.

The department’s Facebook post was accompanied by photos. One captured a blue day for drivers, showing a bird’s-eye view of the scene, with cans and orange globs of cheese pushed to the side of the road as a string of cars lined up along the side of the highway.

Another showed a closeup of the cheese, opened cans sprawled across the road, with a cheesy mess in its wake.

Social media users went ham with cheese puns.

“Nacho usual traffic problem,” one user wrote, while another similarly commented, “Nacho average rush hour.”

“It aint easy being cheesy,” said another. One user joked, “Any Dorito truck drivers please report to the scene immediately!”

This isn’t even the only food falling onto highways that happened this week. On Wednesday, hundreds of lemons spilled across a New Jersey highway on 2 August after a tractor trailer overturned.