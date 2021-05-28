Politician seen urinating on camera weeks after appearing naked in video meeting

A Canadian politician says he is seeking “assistance” after he was caught urinating on camera during a virtual session of parliament, just weeks after being caught undressed on a Zoom call.

William Amos apologised and said that he was “deeply embarrassed” that he had “urinated without realising I was on camera.”

Mr Amos is a federal Member of Parliament for Pontiac, Quebec, and a member of prime minister Justin Trudeau’s governing Liberal party.

“While accidental and not visible to the public, this was completely unacceptable, and I apologise unreservedly,” added Mr Amos.

But this is his second bizarre incident in just a matter of weeks.

On 14 April he appeared in a state of undress during a parliamentary video call, and was called out by MP Claude DeBellefeuille, of the Bloc Québécois party.

"We have seen a member during question period improperly dressed. That is, unclothed. So perhaps remind the members, especially the male members, that suits and ties are appropriate," said Mr DeBellefeuille.

Mr Amos again apologised and explained that it was a “really unfortunate mistake” that happened while he changed into work attire after a run.

Now he has stepped down from his position as parliamentary secretary to Canada's minister of innovation, science and industry.

"I will be stepping aside temporarily from my role as Parliamentary Secretary and from my committee duties so that I can seek assistance," he added.