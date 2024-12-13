Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after injury in Europe
Pelosi was overseas in Luxembourg when she sustained an injury
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was hospitalized in Luxembourg on Friday after sustaining an injury, her office said in a statement.
Pelosi, 84, was traveling with the congressional delegation for the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge – the last major German offensive during WWII – when she was injured.
“Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” Ian Krager, a spokesperson for Pelosi, said.
Pelosi’s office did not disclose how the California congresswoman was injured or her diagnosis but said she was “receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals.
“She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history,” the statement continued.
Pelosi, an integral leader within the Democratic Party, has been a member of Congress for 37 years. She served as speaker twice – from 2007 until 2011 and then again from 2019 until 2023.
She was re-elected to Congress, representing the 11th district in California, in November.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments