AP News Digest 3 am

THE AP INTERVIEW-PELOSI — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has one message for Americans, and the world, on the eve of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol: “Democracy won.” By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 940 words, photos, videos.

CAPITOL RIOT-ANNIVERSARY — President Joe Biden is marking the first anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, gathering with lawmakers to remember the violent attack that has fundamentally changed the Congress and raised global concerns about the future of American democracy. By Mary Clare Jalonick, Lisa Mascaro and Zeke Miller. SENT: 700 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after 9 a.m. speeches. Also see CAPITOL RIOT-IN THEIR OWN WORDS below.

CAPITOL RIOT-YEAR LATER-CONGRESS — A deeply divided Congress is about to show the world a very unsettled view from the Capitol: Rather than a national crisis that pulled the country together, the deadly riot on Jan. 6, 2021, only seems to have pushed lawmakers farther apart. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,290 words, photos. Also see CAPITOL RIOT-POLITICS and CAPITOL RIOT-RACE below.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-YOUNG CHILDREN-DILEMMA — Parents of children too young to be vaccinated are facing difficult choices as COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant rise to record levels and every encounter seems risky. Families are rethinking visits with grandparents, playtime with other toddlers and trips to the park or library. By Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

KAZAKHSTAN-PROTESTS — Police in Kazakhstan’s largest city Almaty say dozens of people have been killed in attacks on government buildings. The oil-rich nation is experiencing the worst street protests it has seen since gaining independence three decades ago. Government buildings have been set ablaze and at least eight law enforcement officers also have been killed. SENT: 170 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing, will be updated. With KAZAKHSTAN-PROTESTS-EXPLAINER — What’s behind the unrest?

PAKISTAN-AFGHANISTAN-MILITANTS — Even as Pakistan asks the world to engage with the Taliban in Afghanistan, there’s no evidence Kabul’s new rulers are disrupting safe havens for Pakistani Taliban who have stepped up attacks on the military, snubbed Islamabad’s peace overtures and threatened a new wave of violence. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN-DJOKOVIC — Novak Djokovic’s chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title has been thrown into limbo. Australia denied him entry and canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to the country’s COVID-19 vaccination rules. By Sports Writer John Pye. UPCOMING: 1,110 words by 4 a.m., photos, video. With AUSTRALIAN OPEN-DJOKOVIC-EXPLAINER — Why was Djokovic not let into Australia? JIM LITKE-DJOKOVIC — Djokovic gives new meaning to the term “unforced error”; AUSTRALIAN-OPEN-DJOKOVIC-QUOTE-BOX.

BUCCANEERS-BROWN — Antonio Brown says he was forced to play injured by Buccaneers. SENT: 670 words, photos.

NETS-IRVING — Still no vax, Kyrie’s back: Star guard lifts Nets in debut. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

TODDLER SHOOTS MOTHER AND SIBLING — Texas toddler gets gun in car, shoots mother, sibling. SENT: 170 words.

GIG DRIVER-POLICE DOG MAULING — Gig driver mauled by K-9 after missing car rental payments. SENT: 350 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHICAGO SCHOOLS — Chicago school leaders canceled classes for a second straight day after failing to reach an agreement with the teachers union over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety protocols in the nation’s third-largest school district. SENT: 990 words, photos, video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Hospital officials in the northern Chinese city of Xi’an have been punished after a pregnant woman miscarried after being refused entry, reportedly for not having current COVID-19 test results. SENT: 560 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA — Australia saw another day of rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations amid fears that changes to testing requirements could mask the full scale of the outbreak. SENT: 550 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAPAN — U.S. forces in Japan ordered to wear masks as COVID cases jump. SENT: 430 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA — California is struggling to staff hospitals and classrooms as an astonishing spike in coronavirus infections sweeps through the state. SENT: 550 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-POLITICS — Donald Trump’s excommunication from the Republican Party seemed a near certainty after a raging band of his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election loss. But one year later, Trump remains the undisputed leader of the GOP. SENT: 1,500 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-RACE — The Jan. 6 insurrection shattered the sense of security that many had long felt at Capitol. But for people of color, the attack was more than a violent challenge to a free and fair election — it was an eerily familiar display of white supremacist violence. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-IN THEIR OWN WORDS — Facing prison time, many Jan. 6 rioters admit they were wrong to enter the U.S. Capitol and disavow political violence, despite what Trump claims in spreading lies about the attack. SENT: 950 words, photos.

FEDERAL PRISONS — The director of the federal Bureau of Prisons is resigning amid increasing scrutiny over his leadership in the wake of Associated Press reporting that uncovered widespread problems at the agency. SENT: 530 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MARDI GRAS — Vaccinated, masked and ready-to-revel New Orleans residents will usher in Carnival season with a rolling party on the city’s historic streetcar line, an annual march honoring Joan of Arc in the French Quarter and a collective, wary eye on coronavirus statistics. SENT: 760 words, photos.

PHILADELPHIA FIRE — Two sisters and several of their children were among the 12 people killed when a fire tore through a Philadelphia row home that apparently had no working smoke detectors, fire officials say. SENT: 850 words, photos, video.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea claimed to have conducted the second successful test flight of a hypersonic missile, days after leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his military forces despite pandemic-related difficulties. SENT: 800 words, photo.

EL SALVADOR-PRIEST MASSACRE — El Salvador’s Supreme Court ordered the re-opening of an investigation into the 1989 massacre of six Jesuit priests that sparked international outrage. SENT: 330 words.

UNITED NATIONS-SYRIA-CHEMICAL WEAPONS — Western nations accused Syria of refusing for eight years to clear up 20 outstanding issues about its undeclared research, production and possible weaponization of unknown quantities of chemical weapons. SENT: 770 words.

ANTARCTIC GLACIER — Ice scientists say they worry most about the Thwaites glacier in Antarctica and how much the melting ice shelf can add to already rising seas. By Science Writer Seth Borenstein. SENT: 620 words, photos, video.

CHINA-SPACE — China has recommitted itself to completing its orbiting space station by the end of the year and says it is planning more than 40 launches for 2022, putting it roughly level with the United States. SENT: 490 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower after investors saw minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting as a sign the U.S. central bank might hike interest rates faster to cool inflation. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 460 words, photos.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo.

TRADE GAP — The Commerce Department reports on the U.S. trade gap for November. By Economics Writer Martin Crutsinger. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 release, then expanded, photo.

GADGET SHOW — Thousands of people have gathered in Las Vegas for a tech conference that’s been scaled back because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions. SENT: 390 words, photos.

ECONOMY-SERVICES — The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its index of non-manufacturing activity for December. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after 10 a.m. release, photo.

MORTGAGE RATES — Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 250 words after 10 a.m. release, photo.

