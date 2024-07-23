Support truly

Officials in Nantucket are considering legal action against a green energy company whose shattered offshore wind turbine has flooded their beaches with debris.

Vineyard Wind, which operates a nascent wind farm about 15 miles south of the popular Massachusetts tourist haunt, was ordered by the federal government to suspend operations after a "blade failure" on July 13.

Since then, fiberglass chunks and shards have continuously washed up on Nantucket island, infuriating locals and potentially endangering swimmers and sailors.

On Friday, the Town of Nantucket announced it planned a Tuesday meeting "to discuss strategy with respect to potential litigation" against Vineyard Wind.

No people or animals are reported to have been injured by the turbine debris. Vineyard Wind did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the company, a 107-meter turbine blade "experienced a breakage" about 20 meters from the root during a test on July 13, causing debris to fall into the sea.

Pictures showed most of the blade still semi-attached to its root, hanging like a broken branch sagging from a tree.

The remains of the turbine after it broke sending parts washing ashore ( Town and County of Nantucket via Facebook )

As of last Wednesday, Vineyard Wind said it had collected about 17 cubic yards of debris, equating to roughly six truckloads, but that was before another "significant part" of the blade broke off on Thursday.

All of the debris collection has been handled by Vineyard Wind and the turbine's manufacturer GE, according to Nantucket town officials.

The companies are using helicopters and boats to search for extra debris, and reportedly working on a plan to test water around the island. GE is also conducting an environmental audit.

While Vineyard Wind says the fiberglass shards are not toxic, residents contend that they are sharp and could be dangerous if they get in someone's mouth or eye.

A town hall event Wednesday was jam-packed with Nantucket residents demanding answers from Vineyard Wind, according to The Boston Herald, but was interrupted when company chief executive Klaus Moeller received an update about the blade's "integrity.”

Beaches on the southern side of Nantucket have now reopened, and cleanup teams will patrol the northern shores to ensure there is no issue for this Saturday's Nantucket Triathlon.

The Vineyard 1 wind farm will eventually consist of 62 massive turbines and generate up to 800mw of clean electricity, according to Vineyard Wind.

Blade breakages are relatively rare but not unknown, especially as the wind energy industry has been forced to rapidly increase the size of its turbines to cope with rising demand.

Advocates see offshore wind power as a crucial part of reducing CO2 emissions and averting climate disaster, generating electricity from the stiff currents that blow over the world’s coastlines.