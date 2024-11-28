Six Colombian ‘narco subs’ carrying 1,400 tons of drugs seized on way to Australia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Six “narco subs” filled with cocaine and other drugs were found en route to Australia by a team of international authorities led by Colombia.

A team of more than 60 countries, including the US, Brazil, Spain and the Netherlands, worked together to find the submarines that departed from Colombia. Altogether, the subs contained more than 1,400 tons of illicit drugs, including 225 tons of cocaine and 128 tons of marijuana, CBS News reports.

“This is perhaps the largest seizure of cocaine in transit made by Colombia in history,” Colombian President Gustavo Petro said.

Operation “Orion” was carried out between October 1 and November 14, said Vice Admiral Orlando Enrique Grisales, chief of naval operations staff for the Colombian Navy. The subs used are “increasingly sophisticated” and can travel 10,000 miles without refueling, CBS News reports.

The operation has helped authorities learn of a new route in the Pacific from South America to Australia, according to CBS News. Authorities say this seizure will cause drug cartels to lose more than $8.4 billion.

open image in gallery Authorities seized more than 1,400 metric tons of illicit drugs, including 225 tons of cocaine and 128 tons of marijuana ( Colombia National Navy/AFP )

Officials also seized a semisubmersible on its way to Australia with five tons of cocaine from Colombia. The vessel was made of wood and fiberglass.

"It is a route that is becoming increasingly profitable because prices are much higher in Australia," a security expert said, according to CBS News.

"Initially, these boats were used mainly to take the drugs out of the country and move them off the coast of Colombia and then transfer them to ships," they added. "It has been found that these semisubmersibles, sometimes even submersibles, are now increasingly sophisticated, with very fine engineering."

Australian authorities say they’re concerned about drug cartels increasingly targeting the country, CNN reports. Australia has seen a surge in cocaine use, along with record-high prices which may be driving the upward trend, according to CNN.