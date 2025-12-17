India's Modi visits Ethiopia and calls for renewed bilateral relations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Indian prime minister called for a strategic relationship with Ethiopia Wednesday during his first visit to the country, one of Africa's most populous.

“The Global South is writing its own destiny, and India and Ethiopia share a vision for it," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told parliamentarians during a special address.

"Our vision is of a world where the Global South rises not against anyone, but for everyone; a world where development is fair, where technology is accessible, and where sovereignty is respected,” he added.

The leaders signed a number of memorandums of understanding and promised to cooperate on the training of United Nations peacekeepers, education, and the establishment of a data center at Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They also pledged to help Ethiopia navigate its mounting international debt under the G20 Common Framework and to combat terrorism.

Modi was on Tuesday conferred with Ethiopia’s highest civilian honor, the “Great Honor Nishan Ethiopia,” by his Ethiopian counterpart, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. He was the first foreign head of state to receive the recognition.

“We will walk together as equals, build together as partners, and succeed together as friends,” Modi said.

Ethiopia became a full-fledged member of the BRICS grouping of countries last year, joining nations such as Iran and Egypt, as it seeks new partnerships after emerging from a two-year civil war in its northern province of Tigray. India is set to host the 18th BRICS summit next year.

The Ethiopian government has been looking for new partners as its relationship with the United States wanes. Washington suspended Ethiopia’s duty-free access to the American market in 2022, a move that affected its once-growing economy, and recently ended humanitarian assistance following the cancellation of USAID-funded programs.

India remains a popular destination for medical tourism and higher education for many Ethiopians seeking affordable services that remain elusive at home.