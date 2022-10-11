Nasa confirms DART planetary defense mission successfully moved asteroid

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nasa confirmed that its DART planetary defense mission successful changed the course of an asteroid it slammed into two weeks ago.

The mission was a proof-of-concept intended to test whether or not Nasa could effectively move an Earth-threatening asteroid before it reached the planet. The agency slammed a refrigerator-sized spacecraft into the asteroid Dimorphos on 22 September.

The impact changed the asteroid's orbit around its parent asteroid, Didymos, shortening its orbit by approximately 32 minutes. Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said in a press release on Tuesday that the agency would have considered an orbit change of 10 minutes would have been a success, suggesting the test exceeded expectations.