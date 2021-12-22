High winds have temporarily stopped the launch of NASA’s sophisticated new space telescope, the latest delay for the $10 billion successor to the Hubble telescope.

The James Webb Space Telescope had previously been delayed due to issues with its communication systems and a clamp jostling the telescope, and will see its launch again postponed until this Saturday, Christmas Day, at the earliest.

The probe is considered a replacement to the Hubble Space Telescope, which has been in operation since 1990.

The infrared observatory is the largest and most powerful ever built for space, and is a collaboration between NASA and the Canadian and European space programmes.

Scientists intend to use it for a range of different tasks, including studying how early galaxies were formed, mapping dark matter, and looking for alien life.The probe will be launched aboard a European Ariane 5 rocket, currently docked in South America in French Guiana.

It was originally intended to launch as far back as 2007, but has been plagued with problems ranging from cost overruns, to more recent issues like the coronavirus pandemic.

It has also been tied up in more terrestrial issues.

The telescope is named for the administrator who ran NASA during its early years and efforts to put humans on the moon.

Critics have pointed out that James Webb also served as undersecretary of state during the “Lavender Scare,” when numerous LBGTQ+ people were driven out of government service.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.