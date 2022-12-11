Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

“There it is, high over the Pacific, America’s new ticket to ride, to the moon and beyond,” was the message from mission control.

NASA’s Artemis I mission came to a dramatic close on Sunday morning, as an unmanned Orion capsule returned from its trip around the moon to reenter Earth’s atmosphere, before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.

The arrival marked an important step in the Artemis programme, an ambitious initiative to get human astronauts back on the moon by 2024, part of larger effort to foster a continued human presence there and lay the groundwork for the eventual human exploration of Mars.

Imagery that NASA's Orion spacecraft captured looking back at the Earth from a camera mounted on one of its solar arrays ((NASA via AP))

Orion was launched into space with its crew of test dummies on 16 November in the first test of NASA’s massive new Space Launch System rocket and traveled roughly 239,000 miles to the moon before beginning its return voyage to Earth.

The $4bn flight involved the craft spending about a week orbiting the lunar surface.

In addition to advancing NASA’s successor to the famed Apollo moon-landing programme, the Artemis I tested a host of new technologies and maneuvers, such as a heat shield made of carbon fiber and titanium, which was projected to reach temperatures of 5000 degrees Fahrenheit (2800 Celsius) as the Orion descended back to Earth.

Nasa’s Artemis 1 mission blasts off ((Nasa/Bill Ingalls))

NASA mission planners also used a new “skip” maneuver on the Orion’s approach.

“While it’s not a perfect analogy, Orion will mimic a stone skipping across a pond by dipping into the Earth’s atmosphere, skipping out, then re-entering,” aerospace firm Lockheed Martin, the prime contractor on the project, said in a statement. “Performed by the crew module, this maneuver gives Orion more space to travel before splashing down, allowing it to be more precise with where it lands.”

The Artemis mission struggled at first to get off the ground.

An engine problem, a fuel leak, then Hurricane Ian caused the launch of the Orion capsule to be delayed from late August to November.

Once in the sky, there were a few other hitches.

The mission was carrying a payload of 10 miniature satellites, four of which appeared to have suffered various failures.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information.