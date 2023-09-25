Nascar brawl erupts between two teams after drivers crash at Martinsville Speedway

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tempers flared as two Nascar teams got into a wild brawl in the pit area of a Virginia speedway.

In a video posted to social media, the teams exchanged a barrage of punches, with the 42 car of an uninvolved racer badly damaged when someone was thrown onto its fender.

The fight took place on Saturday after the second qualifier for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway.

According to roadandtrack.com, the incident was caused by an on-track accident between drivers Connor Hall and Magnum Tate, which saw both of their cars sustain damage.

The fight came after two drivers also went at it after the first qualifying race.

Video of that incident showed driver Andrew Grady having to be dragged away after attacking Davey Callihan while he was still inside of his car.

HOT TEMPERS at @MartinsvilleSwy after qualifying race No. 2 for the #VSCU300! pic.twitter.com/ssVcLq0HuW — NASCAR Roots (@NASCARRoots) September 24, 2023

Both drivers had finished towards the rear of their qualifying race before punches were thrown.

We've got tempers boiling over at @MartinsvilleSwy



Andrew Grady takes out his frustration on Davey Callihan after an accident in Heat 1@FloRacing pic.twitter.com/DeBkUQ27Xy — NASCAR Roots (@NASCARRoots) September 24, 2022

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is a part of NASCAR Roots, a group of regional stock car racing divisions and tracks sanctioned by NASCAR.

The “late model” race was originally scheduled for Saturday night. However, bad weather in the region pushed it to Sunday. Trevor Ward held off Landon Huffman to win in a photo finish.