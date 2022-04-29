US stocks plummeted on Friday as the market finished one of its worst months in recent history.

The Nasdaq fell 4.2 per cent, concluding its worst month since October 2008, when the world was still gripped by the Great Recession. Meanwhile, the Dow dropped by 2.8 per cent, and the S&P 500 plunged 3.6 per cent, rounding out its worst month since the start of the pandemic.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow