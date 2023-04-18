Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, a local flower shop refused to serve a Republican event for their inaction on gun violence.

FLWR shop, a flower shop located in Belle Meade, Tennessee, located approximately three miles from The Covenant School, said in a post on Instagram they were asked to provide floral services for a Republican National Convention (RNC) fundraising event.

The event, set to take place in mid-April, is slated to feature former president Donald Trump and other Republican party members.

“We immediately declined this ‘opportunity’ and we want to take this moment to publicly clarify our stance as small business owners in Nashville, Tennessee,” the FLWR shop owners, Alex Vaughn and Quinn Kiesow wrote in an open letter addressed to the RNC.

The FLWR shop says while they respect their clients’ views and appreciate their business, they are uncomfortable providing services to an event with some members of the Republican party.

“Our community has just lost seven people, including three young children, to yet another school shooting. At this moment I cannot ignore the work that the RNC has done to create this tragedy and so many others just like it.” the letter reads. “The Republican party not only refuses to enact change, but many members of the party have worked to pass legislation that makes this problem worse, like the recent changes to gun laws here in Tennessee.”

For that reason, the FLWR shop declined the offer and said that there is “blood on that money and we can have no part in that.”

The Independent has reached out to the FLWR shop for further comment.

Several of the speakers at the RNC’s donor retreat are pro-Second Amendment including Mr Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and Montana Senator Steve Daines.

On social media, the FLWR shop received mixed responses.

One person in the comments praised the company, writing: “I consider myself a conservative and appreciate your company taking a stand here. Bravo for your convictions. Well-done.”

Another person claimed the post “is only causing further division” and made them “sad.”

In March, a person entered The Covenant School and opened fire, killing three 9-year-old students and three adults who worked at the school.