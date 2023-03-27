Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as police officers give a news conference following a deadly shooting at a Christian school in Nashville on Monday, 27 March.

At least three children have died in the shooting at Covenant Presbyterian School, Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokesperson John Howser said.

The shooter has been shot and killed, Metro Nashville Police department tweeted.

"The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd," police added.

"We can confirm we have multiple patients," the Nashville Fire Department said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms confirmed that it was sending agents to the scene.

"Special Agents from the Nashville Field Office are responding to assist the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department with an active shooter incident that has occurred at the Convenant School,” the agency tweeted.Senator Marsha Blackburn tweeted that she is offering “prayers” after the shooting.

