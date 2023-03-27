Watch live: Police give press conference after shooting at Christian school in Nashville
Watch live as police officers give a news conference following a deadly shooting at a Christian school in Nashville on Monday, 27 March.
At least three children have died in the shooting at Covenant Presbyterian School, Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokesperson John Howser said.
The shooter has been shot and killed, Metro Nashville Police department tweeted.
"The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd," police added.
"We can confirm we have multiple patients," the Nashville Fire Department said.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms confirmed that it was sending agents to the scene.
"Special Agents from the Nashville Field Office are responding to assist the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department with an active shooter incident that has occurred at the Convenant School,” the agency tweeted.Senator Marsha Blackburn tweeted that she is offering “prayers” after the shooting.
