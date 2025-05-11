Nashville group cancels events surrounding MLS game, cites immigration arrests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A supporters group for Nashville's Major League Soccer team canceled game-day activities following recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Tennessee that have resulted in more than 100 people taken into custody.

The group La Brigada De Oro posted a statement on social media announcing the decision to cancel its pregame tailgate at Nashville's match on Saturday night against Charlotte at Geodis Park. Many in the group also boycotted the game.

“During difficult times, family stands together — when one of us is affected, we all are. And at this moment it doesn't feel prudent to celebrate, cheer and party while so many families within our community are being separated and destroyed,” the group said in a statement.

La Brigada De Oro is an officially recognized supporter group for Nashville SC. During Saturday's game, a 2-1 Nashville win over Charlotte FC, fans in attendance spread out banners in the stands that said in English and Spanish: “We are not all here.”

Federal authorities and the Tennessee Highway Patrol have made 588 traffic stops and took 103 people under investigation for immigration violations, the highway patrol said Friday. The operation started on May 3.

The operation has caused worry and concern among Nashville's immigrant community. About 9% of the city's metropolitan area population of about 2 million are immigrants, according to the Migration Policy Institute’s analysis of census data.

“At this most difficult time in our community. Our heart breaks at this injustice and goes out to so many families and friends being affected,” La Brigada De Oro said in its post.

