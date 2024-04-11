Natalee Holloway killer Joran van der Sloot injured in Peru prison brawl

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joran van der Sloot, a Dutch citizen who gained international infamy for admitting to the long-unsolved 2005 murder of 18-year-old American Natalee Holloway, was injured last week during a brawl in a Peruvian prison, The New York Post reports.

Van der Sloot, who is serving a 28-year murder sentence in the country for the 2010 killing of his ex-girlfriend Stefany Flores Ramirez, was attacked by two inmates, according to the paper.

Officials with Peru’s National Penitentiary Institute said van der Sloot would not face discipline because he did not instigate the fight.

“A lot of people want him dead,” an NPI official told the paper.

He reportedly received bruises and lacerations in the altercation and was later released back to the general population of Challapalca Prison.

An attorney for van der Sloot previously complained of conditions inside the facility in the country’s Andes mountains, calling it “the worst prison in the world.”

Last year, nearly two decades after Holloway’s disappearance during a trip with classmates to Aruba, van der Sloot admitted that he killed the teenager.

The revelation came in the course of pleading guilty in the US to trying to extort Holloway’s mother for money in return for offering information about where the Alabama teen’s remains could be found.

van der Sloot was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the US for extortion and wire fraud, running concurrently with his charges in Peru.

Holloway was last seen in 2005 leaving a bar with van der Sloot, then a student at an international school in Aruba.

He admitted to killing the teen with a cinderblock when she rejected his sexual advances, Holloway’s mother said. He is scheduled to be released from prison in 2045.