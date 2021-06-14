A man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in Ontario, Canada, has been charged with an act of terrorism, according to officials.

The man, 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, was charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder on Monday for driving into the family in London, Ontario, last week.

As reported by Insider, he will reappear in court following the charges.

During the 6 June incident, Mr Veltman drove his truck into members of a Muslim family — killing four, and severely injuring a child.

Investigators suggested the following day that the attack appeared "pre-planned and premeditated”, reported Insider.