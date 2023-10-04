Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The federal government has carried out its nationwide emergency alert drill but complaints have poured in from people who say they did not receive it.

A text message was sent to every TV, radio and mobile phone in the US at around 2.20pm ET on Wednesday as the federal government tested its Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts.

The test was carried out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Federal Communication Commission to prepare for any national emergency events that would require it to be sent out.

Before the test, FEMA said that if your phone was on and connected to a wireless provider then it would receive the test message.

there were only three circumstances that would prevent the message from being delivered; The phone was switched off; The phone was on “airplane mode” or the phone was not connected to a cell tower.

All US cell phones should have received an alert and text message that reads: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

But people took to social media platforms to complain that they had seemingly been left out.