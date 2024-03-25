Dozens of laser beams shone at passenger plane by people at Mexican festival

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People at a festival in Mexico have been criticised online after shining dozens of laser beams at a passenger plane.

It was flying over the National Pyrotechnic Festival in Tultepec on its final approach to Felipe Ángeles International Airport in Zumpango.

Footage shared on social media shows dozens of lasers being pointed at the low-altitude jet.

The video was quickly met with backlash by TikTok users, with one commenting: “What on earth is wrong with people??? This is SO dangerous.”

Revellers in Mexico point dozens of lasers at passenger aircraft as it was flying over National Pyrotechnic Festival in Tultepec (ariaestef1 / TikTok)

Another said: “I wonder if they think it would be funny if they were travelling on that plane.”

The National Pyrotechnic Festival is an annual event that promotes and celebrates Mexico’s production and use of fireworks.

More 100,000 attendees watch and take part in the festival, which puts on huge displays of fireworks.

Pointing laser beams at an aeroplane is a federal offence in the US that can result in fines of up to £8,700 per violation.

Tultpec is known as Mexico’s pyrotechnic capital, and in 2018, a series of explosions at a fireworks depot in the town killed at least 24 people and injured more than 40 others.

Tultpec is known as Mexico’s pyrotechnic capital (AP)

The town has also previously been badly damaged by explosions at firework factories.

There have been calls for the festival to be cancelled due to the explosions, but residents have warned it will greatly affect their livelihoods.

An estimated 30,000 people in Tultepec work in the fireworks business, according to the local government.

In the UK, it is also illegal to point a laser at air traffic controllers and pilots.

People can be punished with five years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both under The Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Act introduced in 2018.

Laser misuse has become a growing concern, particularly near airports where they can dazzle and distract pilots and air traffic controllers.