The National Suicide Hotline will change its emergency number to 988 on Saturday

Starting on Saturday, people experiencing mental health crises will be able to call or text the numbers 9-8-8 to contact the new National Suicide Hotline.

The 988 hotline will replace the current ten-digit number to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It’s a change that advocates like Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Xavier Becerra say will make it significantly easier for people to reach the kind of on-demand mental health crisis care that the United States desperately needs.

“If you are willing to turn to someone in your moment of crisis, 988 will be there,” Mr Becerra, the former attorney general of California, told NPR. “988 won’t be a busy signal, and 988 won’t put you on hold. You will get help.”

The establishment of the new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a response to several realities. One is the need for a much more streamlined, robust mental health crisis care system at a time when millions of Americans — including young Americans — have experienced mental health challenges spurred by the Covid pandemic, climate change, and myriad other challenges.

According to HHS, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline was overwhelmed in 2021 — only able to respond to 85 percent of the calls, 56 percent of the texts and 30 percent of the chats it recieved — and the evidence suggests that most mental health crises calls didn’t go to the lifeline anyway.

A significant number of mental health crises calls have instead always gone to 911, the emergency response number Americans are most aware of. The issue is that 911 operators and responders are not equipped to respond to mental health crises in the same way that they are able to respond to other health crises.

That has created a range of issues. One is that police who lack training and expertise in dealing with mental health crises are often summoned to respond to those crises, sometimes with deadly results.

Benjamin Miller, president of Well Being Trust, noted to NPR that two million people with serious mental illness were booked into jail last year and that nearly a quarter of fatal police shootings in recent years have involved people with serious mental illness.

In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis two years ago, a number of cities have begun experimenting with dispatching trained mental health professionals instead of police to respond to mental health-related calls.

Some of those programs, like Portland Street Response, still have to be accessed through a 911 call. Now, however, that could change.

The establishment of the new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline also comes with a significant new investment in call response infrastructure. The federal government is investing $400 million in call center capacity and related services, a huge increase over the $24 million previously allocated.

States and healthcare providers will have their own roles to play in rolling out and supporting the new lifeline, which will continue to take shape and possibly add capacity in the months and years to come. While they caution there is still plenty of work to do, mental health advocates are excited about the possibilities the new program represents.

“The transition to 988 has come to represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revisit and reconceptualize how crisis services are resourced and delivered in communities across the country,” director of the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention at Education Development Center Colleen Carr told NPR.

