Weather Service staff urged not to visit sites alone after threats from militia group that believes radars are ‘weather weapons’
Doppler radars bounce radio waves off of precipitation to provide scientists with data used in forecasting and predicting storm movements
National Weather Service workers are on alert and have been advised to use a buddy system after threats to the agency's radars were made by a violent militia group that believes they are ‘weather weapons.’
According to emails from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the threats were allegedly made by Veterans on Patrol, a group that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as an anti-government militia organization.
The group’s bizarre views on the Doppler radars were highlighted in an internal NOAA email sent to staff on Monday. CNN reporters have confirmed viewing the letter and reported its contents.
The NWS was also warned on May 1 of a non-specific threat, but the most recent email contains details about specific potential targets. The NOAA's security office reportedly is aware of "several encounters" — either in-person or virtually — with members of the militia group.
“This group is advocating for anyone and everyone to join them in conducting penetration drills on NEXRAD sites to identify weaknesses which can be used to ultimately destroy the sites,” the email said.
Doppler radars detect all manner of precipitation and can help meteorologists understand the rotation of thunderstorm clouds, airborne tornado debris, and wind strength and direction, according to the National Science Foundation.
The radar bounces short pulses of radio waves off of precipitation, which reflect back to the radar, and provide data to meteorologists that they can use to help inform the public about storms and other weather systems.
The militia, however, believes — erroneously — that the radars are weapons.
“The group referred to the NEXRAD system towers as ‘weather weapons,’ and claimed no laws were preventing American citizens from destroying the ‘weapons,’” the email says.
It's unclear what the group thinks the radars are actually doing. The NEXRAD radars have been in use since the 1990s, and are used not just by the NWS, but also the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Air Force.
To promote safety at NWS sites, NOAA's security office suggested that workers travel in pairs — a buddy system — if they're working at remote sites. They were also advised to remain vigilant during their work.
“Do not engage with anyone suspicious; instead, notify local law enforcement,” the email said.
The NWS is already dealing with staffing issues due to the Department of Government Efficiency, under Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump, cutting hundreds of its staff.
One NWS employee, who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity, said the threats of violence were "demoralizing" to the remaining federal workers following the Trump administration's cuts.
Another NWS staffer said threats to facilities were generally rare, but found the latest threats "especially concerning" when taking into account the political divide in the U.S.
