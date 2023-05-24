Watch live: Nato allies parade ships for New York City’s annual Fleet Week

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as the annual Fleet Week (FWNY) begins in New York City on Wednesday, 24 May, celebrating maritime forces.

The celebrations will take place from 24 to 30 May.

A ceremonial parade of vessels will sail past Manhattan and Staten Island, passing by landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty and the One World Trade Center.

The fleet will include ships from the US Navy, Naval Academy, and Coast Guard, as well as international vessels from the Royal Navy, Italian Navy, and Royal Canadian Navy.

FWNY has been held every year in the city since 1984, but had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For those years it was held virtually on social media.

“We are joined this year by three of our NATO allies, Great Britain, Italy, and Canada. Preserving our military advantage and upholding the rules-based international order depend on a strong integration with our joint force, allies, and partners. We operate and train together and it is an honor to have them join us for this celebration," Rear Admiral Christopher Gray, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA) said.

Sign up for our newsletters.