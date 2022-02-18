US Navy sailors charged for allegedly recording, sharing videos of F-35 crash

Graig Graziosi
Friday 18 February 2022 14:33
Comments
<p>The image of an F-35 crashing into the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier on 24 January. Five US Navy sailors have been charged for allegedly recording and sharing video of the incident. </p>

The image of an F-35 crashing into the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier on 24 January. Five US Navy sailors have been charged for allegedly recording and sharing video of the incident.

(screengrab)

Four senior US Navy Sailors and one junior sailor have been accused of allegedly leaking videos of an F-35 crashing into the deck of an aircraft carrier.

The videos showed various angles on the crash, which occurred on 24 January on the USS Carl Vinson. The pilot and six sailors were injured as a result of the crash. The ship was stationed in the Philippines at the time of the incident.

The sailors are being charged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice's Article 92, which deals with individuals who have failed to obey an order or regulation. If the sailors are found to have violated Article 92, they would then be subject to court martial.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in