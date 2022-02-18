US Navy sailors charged for allegedly recording, sharing videos of F-35 crash

Four senior US Navy Sailors and one junior sailor have been accused of allegedly leaking videos of an F-35 crashing into the deck of an aircraft carrier.

The videos showed various angles on the crash, which occurred on 24 January on the USS Carl Vinson. The pilot and six sailors were injured as a result of the crash. The ship was stationed in the Philippines at the time of the incident.

The sailors are being charged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice's Article 92, which deals with individuals who have failed to obey an order or regulation. If the sailors are found to have violated Article 92, they would then be subject to court martial.