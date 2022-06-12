Navy issues ‘safety pause’ after recent deadly aircraft crashes

String of fatal crashes leads Navy to ground its aircraft while safety reviews are conducted

Bevan Hurley
Sunday 12 June 2022 16:17
Comments
<p>An F/A-18F Super Hornet lands on the US navy's super carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (File photo) </p>

An F/A-18F Super Hornet lands on the US navy's super carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (File photo)

(Getty Images)

The Navy has ordered all aircraft to take a one-day “safety pause” after several recent crashes resulted in the deaths of five Marines and a Navy pilot.

The pause takes effect on Monday for all non-deployed units to “review risk-management practices” and carry out training on “error-management processes”, the Navy said in a press release on Saturday.

Deployed aircraft will conduct their own safety pause “at the earliest possible opportunity”.

On Wednesday, five Marines were killed when their MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed in a remote area of Imperial County around 30 miles north of the Mexican border.

Recommended

The Marines said on Saturday a “mishap” had occurred during a routine flight training exercise.

“The mishap is currently under investigation,” they said in a statement.

Among the five dead service members was John Jeffrey Sax, 33, the son of former Los Angeles Dodgers star Steve Sax.

On June 3, Navy pilot Richard Bullock was killed when his F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet crashed in a remote part of the Mojave Desert in Southern California. The crash remains under investigation.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in