A former US Navy engineer and his wife pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a year-long FBI sting in which the couple allegedly sold classified nuclear submarine plans to a person they believed worked for a foreign government.

The couple – Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland – returned to federal court in West Virginia on 20 October, a day after the US Department of Justice announced indictments for conspiracy to communicate restricted data and two counts of communication of restricted data.

They face up to life in prison, if convicted. Mr Toebbe has waived his right to a detention hearing and will remain incarcerated until a trial begins.

The couple appeared in orange jumpsuits and handcuffs during their second in-person hearing broadcast via teleconference in Magistrate Judge Robert Trumble’s court in the Northern District of West Virginia.

The couple was arrested on 9 October, the culmination of an alleged scheme in which Mr Toebbe negotiated the trade of closely held Virginia-class nuclear submarine secrets with a foreign power for thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency, according to the US Department of Justice.

In December 2020, the FBI reportedly obtained a package intercepted by authorities but intended for another country containing operational manuals and other information – all marked “CONFIDENTIAL” – as well as instructions to communicate with the sender, in what appeared to be an attempt to establish a covert relationship, according to an affidavit filed on 8 October.

The FBI then allegedly posed as foreign officials to trade encrypted messages with the sender – alleged to be Mr Toebbe – using code names, negotiate dead-drop locations, and send $100,000 in US dollars in the Monero cryptocurrency before he allegedly shared a memory card with top-secret plans inside a peanut butter sandwich, a Band-Aid and a chewing gum package.

Over the following months, the FBI repeatedly messaged with a person using the alias “Alice” – which prosecutors allege is Mr Toebbe – to negotiate cryptocurrency payments and schedule dead drops containing memory cards with naval information marked as “redacted” in court documents.

This is a breaking new story. More follows...