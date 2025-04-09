High school students under investigation after posting photo posing with Nazi flag

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pair of Nebraska high school students are under investigation for taking an “extremely inappropriate” photograph posing with a swastika flag inside a locker room on campus.

The pair are enrolled at Aurora High School in Hamilton County, 70 miles west of Lincoln.

Aurora Public Schools said in a recent statement that law enforcement officers started an investigation around those in the photo, behind the camera, and even the people who spread the picture online. The school’s statement was released on April 3. It’s not clear when the photo was originally posted.

The school district said that the photograph was first uploaded to Instagram before being posted on other social media platforms.

“What happens in the locker room does not stay in the locker room,” the caption on one of the posts that spread online and has been seen by The Independent read.

Both individuals' faces are blacked out on the image, but one of the suspects dressed in all black flashed a thumbs up. The other suspect sported a gray shirt tucked into matching trousers and sneakers.

The school district said it has identified the suspects but will not be naming them publicly.

“We have taken some action as far as addressing it, making sure people are aware and know that we are taking care of it and proceeding accordingly,” Aurora Public Schools Superintendent Jody Phillips told the Aurora News-Register Tuesday.

Phillips said the school district is cooperating with the Aurora Police Department, though Chief Paul Graham told the newspaper that “there is nothing criminal” to investigate.

Act will ‘not be tolerated’

“The Aurora Public Schools acknowledges this photo is extremely inappropriate and unacceptable. The photo depicts a symbol of hate and offensiveness that the Aurora Public Schools does not condone,” Philips said.

“It sheds a negative light on our school, school district, and community. This act, and the message it sends, is not tolerated in our school and we will take all means necessary to address this issue.”

Phillips said that those who are responsible for the incident will be held accountable per the school’s code of conduct.

A meeting was held Monday morning with all high school students and administration, he confirmed to the News-Register. The school has less than 400 students enrolled.

Several users who commented on the school district's Facebook post expressed their disdain and alleged that the two suspects received a three-day suspension.

“A 3-day suspension isn't enough FOR THAT,” one person wrote.

“Is it true that the students involved in this hate crime only received a 3-day suspension? If so, that’s just pitiful,” another added.

A third person wrote: “As a former Military Brat. I found this offensive.. not the least bit amusing. These kids evidently need to go back and study history again.”

The Independent has contacted Aurora Public Schools for more information.