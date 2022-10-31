Man dressed as a Nazi sparks fury after entering New York restaurant

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man dressed as a Nazi over the Halloween weekend was forced to leave a New York City bar while a video of the moment shared on social media has garnered millions of views.

The man was seen wearing a full Nazi uniform, complete with a red armband with a swastika on it.

After entering Fanelli’s Cafe, an iconic bar and restaurant in the posh neighbourhood of SoHo, the man was quickly asked to leave.

“A guy just walked into Fanelli Cafe in SoHo dressed as a nazi,” Twitter user @mattxiv wrote on Saturday night. “I have no words.”

As the man approaches the bar, a woman can be heard asking “what is wrong with you?”

Other guests can be heard saying “get out of here” and “what the f*** was that?”

“F*** you, mate,” the man says at one point in the footage.

One person asks him “you want to get f***ed up?” adding that he should leave “for your own safety”.

A man walked up to the costumed man and ensured that he left the bar, pointing at the door.

The 18-second video has been viewed more than eight million times and prompted furious reactions from Twitter users.

“Has anyone identified this piece of filth yet? Because someone needs to identify this piece of filth,” Rick Wilson of the Lincoln Project wrote.

“He gives off such a strong Tucker Carlson vibe,” he added, in reference to the Fox News host.

“New York. Soho. Please don’t look away. Please stand up against this s***. Please be vocal. Please be a good teammate,” Rex Chapman added. “My mom used to say, ‘Someone’s cruising for a bruising.’”

“This POS in NYC wants to be famous for wearing a Nazi uniform. Let’s oblige,” one Twitter user said.

“We may have no control over a change in the content moderation policies on our social media sites of choice, but we all have a collective role in setting our social norms. Never let a Nazi have a seat at the table,” Molly Conger wrote.

According to The New York Post, the hostess at the bar said the next morning that no member of staff had seen the man previously.

“If crime is out of control in NYC how come this dude walked away on his own two legs,” Dan Moritz-Robson asked.

Yale University Philosophy professor Jason Stanley noted that “Fanelli’s was founded by a Jewish refugee from the Holocaust, [whose] family, the Noe family, still owns it”.

“He left with way too many teeth,” writer Dylan Park-Pettiford wrote.

“You just know a dozen people will be able to ID this guy as ‘the creepiest guy they met on Hinge’ and he probably lives in Williamsburg,” Jason Diamond added.

“Honestly is so disgusting to still see stuff like this in 2022. People seem to think it was a long time, when in fact I’m only the 2nd generation after the Holocaust,” one Twitter user said.

“The most telling part is him being alone at the bar dressed like this at 11:30 on a Saturday night,” another account holder said.