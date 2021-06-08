NBA star shares video of his little brother being robbed at gunpoint

NBA star Enes Kanter shared a shocking video on Twitter in which his little brother is robbed at gunpoint by four individuals inside an Atlanta parking deck.

Mr Kanter, the centre for the Portland Trail Blazers, posted the video on Sunday.

The footage shows his younger brother, Ahmet, and two of his friends being accosted by the robbers. The victims can be seen giving the armed robbers their belongings in the video.

The NBA star expressed his frustration over the incident on Twitter.

“I’m shocked and disgusted,” he wrote. “My little brother [Ahmet] walking around Atlanta, gets a gun pulled on him, and robbed. When will we have some normal gun control measures? This is not okay & not normal.”

After the robbery, Ahmet Kanter told police in Atlanta that the trio were robbed after leaving the MIxx Atlanta nightclub.

According to the victim, one of the assailants tried to rip a diamond necklace off of his neck, breaking the jewelry and scratching him.

After the attack, Ahmet Kanter and his friends fled the scene and ran to a gas station where they told a Georgia State University police officer about the encounter.

The officer advised the men to call the police. However, the men went to the parking structure, where the same four men who assaulted them earlier pulled up in a gold sedan.

The men then robbed the trio of friends.

“Four of them followed us at the parking lot entrance, approached us from the back, pointed 2 guns at us, and asked us to throw over our belongings,” Ahmet Kanter told the police. “They took my friend’s shoes, wallet, keys, girlfriend’s iPhone X, bracelet and [the] diamond necklace that belonged to me.”

Police believe the robbers left the scene in the gold sedan.

Officers said that investigators were working with the victims to identify the suspects involved in the robbery.

Mr Kanter lamented the proliferation of guns in the US in his post about the attack.

“We need to keep demanding peace & change,and stop putting guns in peoples hands,” he wrote.