NBA will play Ukrainian national anthem before game tip-off in historic first

The national anthem of Ukraine will make its National Basketball Association (NBA) debut tonight in a historic first showing solidarity with the country under attack by Russia.

Utah-based musician Gabriel Gordon revealed ahead of Wednesday night’s game in Salt Lake City that he will perform the “Shche ne vmerla Ukrainy”, which translates to “State Anthem of Ukraine”.

“I am honored and privileged to perform the Ukraine National Anthem at tomorrow night’s NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers,” tweeted Mr Gordon.

He said this will be the first time an anthem other than the United States’ “Star Spangled Banner” or Canada’s “Oh Canada”has been authorised by the NBA. Teams from both the US and Canada play in the league.

The NBA’s move comes after the National Hockey League (NHL) played Ukraine’s anthems before games last week.

Wednesday’s tribute to Ukraine comes almost two weeks after the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets took part in a moment’s silence for Ukraine on 24 February, within hours of Russia’s military invasion.

Teams across the league have also showed signs of support for Ukraine with flags and badges, while NBA fans have since appeared at games holding signs showing solidarity with Ukraine.

Ukraine’s anthem will be performed with the US anthem at Utah’s Vivint Arena.

The Independent has approached the NBA and Mr Gordon for comment.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.