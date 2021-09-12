Woman loses job after being filmed coughing on people at Nebraska grocery store

A woman has lost her job after being filmed intentionally coughing on fellow shoppers at a Nebraska grocery store following a bizarre altercation over Covid masks, according to reports.

The incident was filmed by a woman who was shopping with her child at a store in Lincoln earlier this month. The video shows a middle-aged, maskless blond woman walking up to them to ask why they were wearing masks.

“You guys are so cute,” she told the mother and child, and began to quiz them if they had been vaccinated.

When the woman filming asked why she wasn’t wearing a mask, the stranger replied: “I have allergies. Maybe I have a medical issue. I don’t need to wear a mask.”

The woman, who posted the video to Reddit under the name Jessabird, then said the stranger began to follow them around the store and started intentionally coughing on them.

“I then tried to continue my shopping but this lady followed me around the store. I told her she needs to keep her distance and that her coughing on me was assault. She laughed and kept saying: ‘Look at you, it’s so cute how scared you are,’” Jessabird added.

The woman also called the mother and child “sheep”. The video has racked up millions of views on social media platforms.

The woman, identified only as Jane, is from Scottsdale, Arizona, and subsequently lost her job, 12 News reported.

The woman’s employer SAP tweeted last week: “We have reviewed the incident and can confirm that the individual in question no longer works for SAP.”