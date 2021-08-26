Hero neighbours captured saving woman from fire on ring cam

Footage taken from a door cam showing two neighbours warning a woman her about a fire coming for her home has gone viral.

The caption of the video reads, “Once again, Ring saves a life. These amazing neighbours saved this family.” The video was originally shared on TikTok by Jaffy Creeks who boasts more than 91,000 followers. Since being posted two days ago, it has racked up over 141,000 likes and 465 comments

It shows a man peering into the camera, before saying, “The house next door to you is on fire! Your house is almost on fire!”

In response, a person who is named in the subtitles as Gladys answers, “Oh okay! Thank you, thank you.”

The moments before are also seen as the man in the video and another person are worried that Gladys is not coming to the door.

“Their house is on fire,” he is heard telling the other woman.

She then replies, “I know, I know, I’m knocking on the door, nobody is answering,” as the man bangs on Gladys door.

Eventually, a woman is seen to be helped out of the house, presumed to be Gladys, and her children.

According to the video, Gladys only answered the door due to the Ring camera as she does not like opening the door to strangers in the middle of the night. Ring is a brand of video door bells created by inventor Jamie Siminoff and on their website describes itself as “caller ID for the front door.”

Comments posted on the video were ecstatic to see the good in people broadcasted to the world.

“Thank god, there is still good people in this world,” wrote one person.

Another person wrote, “what a hero.”

Jackie Cosby said, “I sob my eyes out every time I see one of these.”