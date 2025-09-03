Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nestlé’s former CEO was accused in May of improper favoritism towards an employee with whom he is alleged to have had a romantic relationship, it has been revealed.

Nestlé staff made the complaint about Laurent Freixe in May, the company’s chief financial officer Anna Manz said Wednesday.

The comments came two days after Freixe, 63, was fired due to an alleged undisclosed relationship with a subordinate.

The move, which came exactly a year after he replaced Mark Schneider as CEO, has plunged the Swiss food giant into turmoil.

Manz said the relationship between Freixe and the employee, who has not been named, was first examined in an internal investigation following concerns raised via Nestlé’s internal reporting system, called Speak Up.

"Back in May, we received a Speak Up through our internal channels alleging a romantic relationship with an employee and improper favoritism," Manz told a Barclays investor conference.

The matter was investigated by the board, but no evidence was found, she said.

Nestlé has fired its chief executive officer, Laurent Freixe, for what it claimed was an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate employee

"And it was at that point that Laurent also made a personal statement stating that there had been no such thing," Manz said, referring to the concerns about Freixe raised by whistleblowers.

But complaints continued to be made, Manz said, leading to a second, broader inquiry being launched with help from Swiss lawyers Baer & Karrer.

"And it was that that triggered information that led to the board believing that there had been a breach of conduct and that they needed to act to change the CEO," she said.

Freixe, who denied the relationship throughout the course of both investigations, was dismissed Monday following a board meeting, and will not receive an exit package.

He could not be immediately reached for comment.

Investors and analysts have described the dismissal of the 39-year company veteran as a crisis of historic proportions at Nestle, traditionally seen as a pillar of the Swiss business establishment.

Philipp Navratil, CEO of Nestlé Nespresso, a Nestlé company that produces coffee makers, will assume Freixe's role

‘Strategic, thoughtful leader’

Freixe was replaced by Nespresso boss Philipp Navratil. Manz said he will bring a fresh perspective to the company.

Navratil, 49, has spent 24 years at Nestlé, mainly in its coffee business, and joined the executive board in January.

"He's a really strategic, thoughtful leader. He's also very pragmatic and executionally focused," Manz said.

Nestle denied reports that Manz's appearance had been hastily arranged to present the company's side of Freixe's sacking to investors.

The company said Freixe had also been due to attend the conference with Manz before his dismissal.

The company, famous for KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe instant coffee, has been struggling since the tenure of Freixe's predecessor Schneider, the first outsider to lead Nestlé since 1922.

Some analysts accused Schneider of focusing too much on acquisitions and cutting spending in vital areas.

Schneider was fired in August 2024 following Nestle's slow post-pandemic recovery, triggering what has become one of the messiest managerial periods in the 159-year-old company's history.

Manz said Navratil's quick appointment was possible because the Nestlé board had already begun succession planning due to Freixe’s age.

Navratil would be present for Nestle's third-quarter results on October 16, and would likely meet investors before then, Manz said.